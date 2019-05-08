2019 Outlook: Breshad Perriman

2019 fantasy player outlook for Breshad Perriman, WR, TB

Breshad Perriman came on a little bit late last season with the Browns (two scores in his last three games). It was enough to get him a shot to make the Buccaneers roster this summer. Packed with potential as a fast, 6-foot-2 wide receiver, Perriman figures to work as a situational deep-ball threat in Bruce Arians' explosive offense. Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston had a tough time connecting deep with Desean Jackson last year, so odds are he'll struggle similarly with Perriman. He's not worth adding to Fantasy rosters.

