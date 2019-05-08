2019 Outlook: Brett Maher

2019 fantasy player outlook for Brett Maher, K, DAL

Brett Maher turned out to be a surprise Fantasy option in 2018, and he should once again be considered a No. 1 kicker in all leagues this year. Last year, Maher made 29-of-36 field goals, including six from 50-plus yards, as well as 32-of-33 PATs. His six field goals from 50-plus yards were tied with Jason Myers for the most in the NFL. The Cowboys offense should be dominant this season, and Maher will have plenty of scoring chances. He's someone to target in all formats.

