2019 Outlook: Broncos

2019 fantasy player outlook for Broncos, DST, DEN

The Broncos DST should be considered a low-end starting option in most leagues, and hopefully the addition of new head coach Vic Fangio will help Denver's defense improve. In 2018, the Broncos DST finished No. 14 in Fantasy points with 44 sacks, 17 interceptions, 10 fumble recoveries and two DST touchdowns. Denver's defense has elite pass rushers in Von Miller and Bradley Chubb and a solid secondary with Kareem Jackson joining Chris Harris. The Broncos lost linebacker Brandon Marshall (Oakland) as a free agent, but this is still a Fantasy unit to covet. Plan on drafting the Broncos DST with a late-round pick in all leagues.

Our Latest Stories