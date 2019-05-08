2019 Outlook: Browns
2019 fantasy player outlook for Browns, DST, CLE
The Browns offense got a lot of attention this offseason, but the defense has potential to be pretty good, too. When Cleveland acquired Odell Beckham, it also landed Olivier Vernon, who will help in run defense and pass rush. He'll mix in with a mostly young defense that includes feisty cornerback Denzel Ward and up-and-coming pass rusher Myles Garrett, all while getting coached up by new defensive boss Steve Wilks. Best of all, they only have a handful of games against dangerous offenses like the Patriots, Rams, Seahawks, so unless you're fearful of their division rivals, they should have some favorable matchups. If the Browns' early-season schedule is to your liking, the Browns DST should be considered with one of your last two picks.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...