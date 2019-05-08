2019 Outlook: Browns

2019 fantasy player outlook for Browns, DST, CLE

The Browns offense got a lot of attention this offseason, but the defense has potential to be pretty good, too. When Cleveland acquired Odell Beckham, it also landed Olivier Vernon, who will help in run defense and pass rush. He'll mix in with a mostly young defense that includes feisty cornerback Denzel Ward and up-and-coming pass rusher Myles Garrett, all while getting coached up by new defensive boss Steve Wilks. Best of all, they only have a handful of games against dangerous offenses like the Patriots, Rams, Seahawks, so unless you're fearful of their division rivals, they should have some favorable matchups. If the Browns' early-season schedule is to your liking, the Browns DST should be considered with one of your last two picks.

Our Latest Stories