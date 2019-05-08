2019 Outlook: Bruce Anderson
2019 fantasy player outlook for Bruce Anderson, RB, TB
The only move the Buccaneers made at running back this offseason was adding undrafted rookie Bruce Anderson. Born in Germany and raised all over the world before settling into school in the Tampa area, Anderson played his college ball at North Dakota State, accumulating over 2,000 rush yards, over 350 receiving yards and 27 total touchdowns (six receiving) over 26 games for the Bison. He's also a good special-teams contributor. The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash and proved his receiving prowess at his pro day earlier this month. So why didn't he get drafted? Maybe it's because he played at a FCS school, so the competition wasn't tough. Maybe it's because he runs tall, has thin legs and isn't a good pass protector. Some of these things can be improved, and with Anderson landing in a terrific spot, it's not out of the question he competes for playing time if Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones don't impress this summer. He's a sleeper, and worth targeting late in all long-term draft formats and rookie-only drafts.
