2019 Outlook: Buccaneers
2019 fantasy player outlook for Buccaneers, DST, TB
New Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has his work cut out for him. Tampa Bay's defense gave up the sixth-most yards per game (383.4) and second-most points per game (29.0) in 2018, partially because stud linebacker Kwon Alexander left midseason with a torn ACL. Alexander's not coming back - he signed with the 49ers - but the Bucs' issues defensively remain. Not only must they re-stock the secondary with better pass defenders, but the unit as a whole figures to change to a 3-4 scheme that Bowles has been associated with his whole career. That's fine for new linebackers Deone Bucannon and Shaquill Barrett, but it leaves a lot up in the air for the holdovers from last year's squad. This is a defense that will take on the potent offenses of the NFC South twice each plus games against the Colts, Texans, Rams and Seahawks. We'll start our fringe offensive players against this defense in 2019. Don't draft the Bucs.
