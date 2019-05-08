2019 Outlook: C.J. Beathard

2019 fantasy player outlook for C.J. Beathard, QB, SF

C.J. Beathard will compete with Nick Mullens to be the No. 2 quarterback in San Francisco this season now that Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to return at 100 percent. In 2018, with Garoppolo out with a torn ACL, Beathard started five games, scoring at least 20 Fantasy points in three of them. Beathard was originally the first replacement for Garoppolo before suffering a hand injury prior to Week 9, and then he lost the starting job to Mullens. You're obviously not going to draft Beathard in any leagues as long as Garoppolo is ready for Week 1, but he could turn into a quality waiver-wire addition if Garoppolo is out again for any reason. Just make sure Beathard beats out Mullens for the No. 2 job in training camp.

