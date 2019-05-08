2019 Outlook: C.J. Prosise

2019 fantasy player outlook for C.J. Prosise, RB, SEA

C.J. Prosise could be the No. 3 running back in Seattle this season behind Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. Prosise will likely need an injury to become Fantasy relevant, but he could also compete with J.D. McKissic, Bo Scarbrough and rookie Travis Homer for touches. Keep an eye on Prosise's role in training camp, but he's not worth drafting in most formats.

Our Latest Stories