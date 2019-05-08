2019 Outlook: C.J. Uzomah

2019 fantasy player outlook for C.J. Uzomah, TE, CIN

C.J. Uzomah wound up as the Bengals' best tight end last year thanks to injuries to starters in front of him, but it didn't make him a prominent Fantasy choice. He had one game with more than seven Fantasy points in non-PPR and two with more than 10 in full PPR. Tyler Eifert figures to be recovered from a broken ankle and will see more playing time than Uzomah to begin the season. Until that changes, Uzomah shouldn't be part of your Fantasy plans.

