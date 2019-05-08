2019 Outlook: Cairo Santos

2019 fantasy player outlook for Cairo Santos, K, TB

The Bucs will have Cairo Santos compete with rookie Matt Gay for the kicking job in training camp. In seven games last season, Santos made nine of 12 field goals without any extra points missed. That's not exactly heroic, but it's not too far off from Santos' 83.2 percent field-goal rate. Tampa Bay's offense should be punched up to the point that whoever kicks for the Bucs will be decent for Fantasy squads. Until we know who that is, Fantasy folks can find other kickers to spend a final-round pick on.

