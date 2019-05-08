2019 Outlook: Caleb Wilson

2019 fantasy player outlook for Caleb Wilson, TE, ARI

Caleb Wilson was Mr. Irrevelant in this year's NFL Draft from UCLA, and we'll see if he can be the No. 3 tight end in Arizona behind Ricky Seals-Jones and Charles Clay. Don't count on Wilson making many plays as a rookie if he makes the final roster, and he's not worth drafting in any leagues this season.

