2019 Outlook: Caleb Wilson
2019 fantasy player outlook for Caleb Wilson, TE, ARI
Caleb Wilson was Mr. Irrevelant in this year's NFL Draft from UCLA, and we'll see if he can be the No. 3 tight end in Arizona behind Ricky Seals-Jones and Charles Clay. Don't count on Wilson making many plays as a rookie if he makes the final roster, and he's not worth drafting in any leagues this season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...