2019 Outlook: Calvin Ridley

The Case For: Just like last season, Ridley has a perfect situation. He's on a good offense with a veteran quarterback and Julio Jones on the other side of the field to draw all of the attention. He's also a very talented young receiver who should continue to improve. ... The Case Against: Ridley only had six games last season with more than five targets. He had 10 games where he didn't top 50 yards. And that was on a team that became much more pass-heavy than planned because its defense was ravaged by the injury bug. Assuming the defense bounces back, the pass volume could decrease for the Falcons this season, which would make Ridley even more touchdown-dependent. That's a frustrating player to count on in PPR.