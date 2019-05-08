2019 Outlook: Calvin Ridley
2019 fantasy player outlook for Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL
The Case For: Just like last season, Ridley has a perfect situation. He's on a good offense with a veteran quarterback and Julio Jones on the other side of the field to draw all of the attention. He's also a very talented young receiver who should continue to improve. ... The Case Against: Ridley only had six games last season with more than five targets. He had 10 games where he didn't top 50 yards. And that was on a team that became much more pass-heavy than planned because its defense was ravaged by the injury bug. Assuming the defense bounces back, the pass volume could decrease for the Falcons this season, which would make Ridley even more touchdown-dependent. That's a frustrating player to count on in PPR.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...