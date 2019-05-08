2019 Outlook: Cam Newton

2019 fantasy player outlook for Cam Newton, QB, CAR

The Case For: Newton's weapons in the passing game could be the best he's had in his career. D.J. Moore should continue his development into a No. 1 receiver, Christian McCaffrey is arguably the best pass-catching back in the league, and Greg Olsen is back. Curtis Samuel and Ian Thomas can also provide depth and big plays. That type of passing upside combined with Newton's rushing production makes him a darkhorse to be the No. 1 QB in Fantasy.. ... The Case Against: Newton had shoulder surgery in January and as of late April the team still did not have a timetable for him to begin passing. The expectation is that Newton will be fine, but it's hard not to have Andrew Luck flashbacks. If he's not 100 percent to start camp I'll be concerned.

