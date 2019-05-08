2019 Outlook: Cameron Brate
2019 fantasy player outlook for Cameron Brate, TE, TB
Cameron Brate has devolved into a touchdown-or-bust Fantasy tight end, which isn't surprising given that he's not even the best tight end on his own team. Gifted with a large contract extension last summer, Brate will fill a role doing more blocking than receiving. You may like to know that of Brate's last 20 touchdowns over three years, 17 have come from Jameis Winston, 11 have come in Tampa Bay and all but one have come from inside 20 yards. He's been above 60 yards eight times over those three years, including zero times in 2018. Feel free to start Brate whenever you have a hunch he'll score a touchdown, but don't go into Week 1 with him as your only tight end. Jimmy Graham, Trey Burton and Ian Thomas figure to be better late-round picks.
