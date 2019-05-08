2019 Outlook: Cardinals
2019 fantasy player outlook for Cardinals, DST, ARI
The Cardinals DST could be a Fantasy option to keep an eye on during the season, but we don't recommend drafting this unit in most leagues. While the Cardinals were tied for fifth in sacks last season with 49 -- having standout pass rusher Chandler Jones (13 sacks) helps in that category -- the team struggled in fumble recoveries (nine) and interceptions (seven). Arizona added Terrell Suggs this season to help the pass rush even more, and the Cardinals still have key players on defense like Patrick Peterson, Budda Baker and D.J. Swearinger. Arizona also added quality rookies in the NFL Draft with Byron Murphy, Deionte Thompson and Zach Allen. We'll see if the Cardinals DST can improve this season, which could make this unit worth adding off waivers. But there are better DST options to consider on Draft Day in most formats.
