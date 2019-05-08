2019 Outlook: Carlos Hyde
2019 fantasy player outlook for Carlos Hyde, RB, KC
Carlos Hyde has come close to becoming a Fantasy superstar in the past - can it happen now with the Chiefs? He showed some signs of slowing down last year, averaging below 3.5 yards per rush with the Browns before bottoming out with the Jaguars. But Hyde is among the league's most underrated grinders with a nose for the end zone (five touchdowns in six games with the Browns; 29 total touchdowns in 64 career games) and solid ability to block and help in the passing game. If he gets the opportunity to be the lead back in Kansas City, Hyde should flirt with career-high averages because Andy Reid's offenses tend to create productive Fantasy running backs. Standing in his way is 2018 revelation Damien Williams, who figures to open the season as the Chiefs' starter. If you're drafting Hyde to handcuff Williams, plan on grabbing him in Round 7. If you're speculating on a running back in a situation with sky-high upside, Hyde should be yours by the end of Round 8.
