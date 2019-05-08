2019 Outlook: Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz has shown the ability to be a standout Fantasy quarterback when healthy, but health has been an issue for him the past two seasons. He suffered a torn ACL in 2017, and he's still dealing with a back injury from last year. Hopefully, he will be 100 healthy by the start of training camp, but in April it was reported that his back is still an issue. If he's fine before the season starts, consider him a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. He appeared in 11 games in 2018 and scored at least 20 Fantasy points eight times. Draft him with a mid- to late-round pick in all formats.

