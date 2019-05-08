2019 Outlook: Case Keenum

Case Keenum is expected to compete for the starting job in Washington this season with rookie Dwayne Haskins and Colt McCoy after he was traded from Denver in March. Keenum's time with the Broncos was a failure, and he scored more than 20 Fantasy points just three times in 15 games last season. In 2017 with the Vikings, Keenum scored at least 20 Fantasy points seven times in 15 games, and maybe he can get back to at least that level. The problem with Washington is the lack of weapons he'll have in the receiving corps, and Keenum is hard to trust as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in most leagues even if he wins the job. At best, consider him a late-round flier in two-quarterback formats this season, but we expect Haskins to start the majority of games for Washington this year.