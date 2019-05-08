2019 Outlook: Chad Henne

2019 fantasy player outlook for Chad Henne, QB, KC

Chad Henne will again be the No. 2 quarterback in Kansas City this season behind Patrick Mahomes. He appeared in just one game in 2018, and he would only have minimal Fantasy value if he became the starter for the Chiefs as a result of Mahomes getting hurt. Ignore Henne in all leagues.

Our Latest Stories