2019 Outlook: Chad Williams

2019 fantasy player outlook for Chad Williams, WR, ARI

Chad Williams will be a reserve receiver for the Cardinals this season, and he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. Williams will compete with Hakeem Butler, Andy Isabella, Kevin White and Trent Sherfield for playing time, and we don't expect Williams to have a prominent role, especially with Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and David Johnson already on the roster. Williams is not worth drafting in most leagues.

Our Latest Stories