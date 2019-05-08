2019 Outlook: Chandler Catanzaro

2019 fantasy player outlook for Chandler Catanzaro, K, NYJ

Chandler Catanzaro is back with the Jets this season, and he could be a sleeper kicker this year with the upgrades the Jets made on offense. New York added Adam Gase at coach, Le'Veon Bell at running back and Jamison Crowder at receiver. With quarterback Sam Bradford expected to improve in his sophomore campaign, it could make the Jets offense more explosive, which in turn will help Catanzaro. He split time last year with Carolina and Tampa Bay, making 16-of-20 field goals, including three from 50-plus yards, and 30-of-35 PATs. He also spent 2017 with the Jets and made 25-of-30 field goals and all 29 PATs. Catanzaro is worth a last-round pick in all leagues this year.

Our Latest Stories