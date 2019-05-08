2019 Outlook: Chargers

The Chargers DST has the chance to be an excellent Fantasy option this season. Having Joey Bosa healthy for a full season will help, and the Chargers have a standout pass rush with Bosa and Melvin Ingram. The addition of Thomas Davis, along with a healthy Denzel Perryman, should improve the linebacker corps. And the secondary has some standout players in Casey Hayward and Derwin James. Additionally, the Chargers added some quality talent in the NFL Draft with rookies Jerry Tillery, Nasir Adderly and Drue Tranquill. Plan on drafting the Chargers DST in all leagues with a late-round pick.

