2019 Outlook: Charles Clay

2019 fantasy player outlook for Charles Clay, TE, ARI

Charles Clay signed in Arizona this offseason, and he will compete with Ricky Seals-Jones for playing time. We'll see if Clay can emerge as the starter, but he's been a Fantasy flop since going to Buffalo in 2015. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but Clay is not worth drafting in most leagues. In 2018, Clay had no games with double digits in PPR points.

