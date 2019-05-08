2019 Outlook: Chase Edmonds

2019 fantasy player outlook for Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI

Chase Edmonds is expected to be the No. 2 running back in Arizona this season behind David Johnson, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. Edmonds spent 2018 as the top backup to Johnson, but he only had one game with 10 total touches all season. He also had just one game with double digits in PPR points. Edmonds would have increased Fantasy value if Johnson got hurt, so keep an eye on him during the season as a potential waiver-wire addition. But he should only be drafted with a late-round flier in deeper leagues this year.

