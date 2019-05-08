2019 Outlook: Chiefs

The Chiefs DST should be considered a low-end starting Fantasy option this season. Even though Kansas City parted ways with Dee Ford (San Francisco), Justin Houston (Indianapolis) and Eric Berry, who remains a free agent, the defense added some talent in return. The Chiefs traded for defensive end Frank Clark and signed safety Tyrann Mathieu, as well as drafting rookies Juan Thornhill and defensive lineman Khalen Saunders. Along with Chris Jones, the Chiefs DST should still be productive. It is a unit worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues.

