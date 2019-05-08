2019 Outlook: Chris Boswell

2019 fantasy player outlook for Chris Boswell, K, PIT

A lot of people will call on Chris Boswell to be their Fantasy kicker just because he works for the Steelers. Should they? Boswell is coming off a horrid 2018 where he connected on just 65 percent of his field goals (seven misses between 30 and 49 yards), missed five extra points and only got a crack at 20 field goals in 15 games. You'd think he'd be a candidate to get competition, but the Steelers owe him a good deal of money on his contract and would lose cap space if they released him. Truthfully, Boswell's a good kicker (career 85.2 percent rate) on a team that usually tries a lot of field goals. If it comes to pass through September that Boswell isn't scoring enough points, boot him off your team for someone else. He's final-round pick material.

