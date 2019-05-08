2019 Outlook: Chris Carson
2019 fantasy player outlook for Chris Carson, RB, SEA
The Case For: As much as we keep trying to give the Seahawks' starting job to someone else, Carson has been pretty fantastic. He's an aggressive runner who goes forward and is hard to bring down. That's going to play well on a team like the Seahawks, who want to run the ball more than they pass it. In 18 career games he has nearly 1,600 total yards and 10 touchdowns. The Seahawks have established their team identity, and Carson should be a big part of it again in 2019. ... The Case Against: They did use a first-round pick on Rashaad Penny last year. Yes, Penny was dreadful at the start of the year, but he started to show something down the stretch. This looks very much like it will be a committee approach in 2019, and if Penny learns to run with the same intensity as Carson, the second-year back could easily take a larger share of the workload in the second half of the season.
