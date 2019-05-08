2019 Outlook: Chris Conley

Chris Conley signed with the Jaguars this offseason after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Chiefs, and he will look to be a significant contributor with the Jaguars right away. Jacksonville needs help at receiver with Marqise Lee (knee) coming back from injury, as well as young players at the position with Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole and DJ Chark. Depending on Lee's health, Conley should be one of the top three receivers on the team. Now, that doesn't mean he'll be Fantasy relevant in most leagues, but he is the only receiver on the roster with a history with Nick Foles after the two played together in Kansas City in 2016. Keep an eye on Conley in training camp, as he could be worth a late-round flier in deeper formats.