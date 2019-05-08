2019 Outlook: Chris Conley
2019 fantasy player outlook for Chris Conley, WR, JAC
Chris Conley signed with the Jaguars this offseason after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Chiefs, and he will look to be a significant contributor with the Jaguars right away. Jacksonville needs help at receiver with Marqise Lee (knee) coming back from injury, as well as young players at the position with Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole and DJ Chark. Depending on Lee's health, Conley should be one of the top three receivers on the team. Now, that doesn't mean he'll be Fantasy relevant in most leagues, but he is the only receiver on the roster with a history with Nick Foles after the two played together in Kansas City in 2016. Keep an eye on Conley in training camp, as he could be worth a late-round flier in deeper formats.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...