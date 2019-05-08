2019 Outlook: Chris Godwin
2019 fantasy player outlook for Chris Godwin, WR, TB
The Case For: By the time we get to August, Godwin may be everyone's favorite third-year breakout pick at receiver, and it's easy to see why. DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries are both out. Offensive guru Bruce Arians is in. Godwin has caught 62 percent of his targets for his career and averaged 14.7 yards per reception. If he sees an upgrade to 120 targets (that seems low), we're looking at close to 1,100 yards with that efficiency. He had 95 targets last year, but 179 went to Jackson and Humphries. The sky is the limit for Godwin in his third year. ... The Case Against: The verdict is still out on just how good Jameis Winston is, and we don't exactly how he'll react to the coaching and philosophy change. Arians is a brilliant mind, but it's still a bit of a question mark how they'll mesh, and there's no Fitzmagic to save the day if Winston falters. It's also dangerous to project the same efficiency for Godwin when he'll see more defensive attention now that he's the clear No. 2. Besides, we know how much Winston loves throwing to his tight ends, and he still has O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.
