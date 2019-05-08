2019 Outlook: Chris Hogan
2019 fantasy player outlook for Chris Hogan, WR, CAR
Chris Hogan signed with the Panthers this offseason, and he's expected to be their No. 3 receiver behind D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel. Now, that doesn't mean Hogan will have much upside because Christian McCaffrey also factors into the passing game for Carolina, as does the tight end. And as we've seen from Hogan, he isn't exactly a Fantasy star. Hogan spent the past three seasons in New England, and he was a Fantasy disappointment in 2018, finishing with just five games with double digits in PPR points. He could be worth a late-round flier if he develops a rapport with Cam Newton right away, but you're likely better off targeting Hogan as a waiver-wire option during the season.
