2019 Outlook: Chris Moore

2019 fantasy player outlook for Chris Moore, WR, BAL

If you listen to John Harbaugh, Chris Moore will get a chance to contribute in the Ravens offense this season. That's a change from his first three seasons when he totaled four touchdowns and zero games with 50-plus yards. Moore isn't particularly big (6-foot-1) nor fast (eight career 20-plus-yard catches and none for 40-plus yards) but could have an opportunity to be a regular option in Charm City. Fantasy managers will believe it when they see it.

