2019 Outlook: Chris Moore
2019 fantasy player outlook for Chris Moore, WR, BAL
If you listen to John Harbaugh, Chris Moore will get a chance to contribute in the Ravens offense this season. That's a change from his first three seasons when he totaled four touchdowns and zero games with 50-plus yards. Moore isn't particularly big (6-foot-1) nor fast (eight career 20-plus-yard catches and none for 40-plus yards) but could have an opportunity to be a regular option in Charm City. Fantasy managers will believe it when they see it.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...