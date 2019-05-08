2019 Outlook: Chris Thompson

2019 fantasy player outlook for Chris Thompson, RB, WAS

Chris Thompson should remain the third-down back for Washington this season, but he will have company in the backfield. With Derrius Guice (ACL) healthy, Adrian Peterson back and the addition of rookie Bryce Love, touches should be limited for Thompson. He will likely lead Washington's backfield in receptions, and he had four games with at least five catches in the 10 games he was able to play last year. Because of that he's worth a late-round flier in PPR leagues, but his value is limited in non-PPR formats.

