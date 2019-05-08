2019 Outlook: Christian Kirk

2019 fantasy player outlook for Christian Kirk, WR, ARI

The Case For: At Larry Fitzgerald's age (36 in August), there's an excellent chance Kirk is the No. 1 receiver for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019. This should be a much-improved offense that is forced to throw the ball a lot because of game scripts. Also, that's probably the way Kliff Kingsbury wants to run his offense anyway. There's legitimate 130-target upside with Kirk. ... The Case Against: Larry Fitzgerald is still there, and he's now joined by both Hakeem Butler and Andy Isabella. With those three and David Johnson in the mix, Kirk could be fighting for Fantasy relevance, much less a No. 1 role.

