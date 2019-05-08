2019 Outlook: Christian McCaffrey

The Case For: McCaffrey answered the question of whether he could handle a feature role in 2018 and then some. He touched the ball 326 times and finished as the No. 1 running back in PPR formats. Despite that finish he won't likely go any higher than No. 3 overall and he may fall out of the top-five in some drafts. Over the past two seasons no running back has caught more passes than McCaffrey (187), and his rushing efficiency is boosted by the threat of Cam Newton as a runner. Those receptions give him a solid floor in PPR scoring. Barring an injury, it's hard to see how he doesn't finish as a top-five running back. ... The Case Against: If there is a case against McCaffrey it centers around his lack of rushing touchdowns and the health of Cam Newton. Newton takes a big share of the Panthers touchdowns each year, and that won't likely change unless this shoulder injury is more serious than we currently believe. But if Newton's injury is serious, running lanes could clog up for McCaffrey and the offense may not get into scoring position as often.