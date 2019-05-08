2019 Outlook: Clayton Thorson
2019 fantasy player outlook for Clayton Thorson, QB, PHI
The Eagles selected rookie quarterback Clayton Thorson in the fifth round of the NFL Draft from Northwestern, and he's expected to compete with Nate Sudfeld to be the backup behind Carson Wentz. Most likely, Sudfeld will win that job, but keep an eye on what happens in training camp. Keep in mind that Wentz has had a hard time staying healthy the past two seasons, and he's still recovering from a back injury this offseason. Nick Foles started 13 games, including the playoffs, the past two seasons with Wentz getting hurt, so Thorson could be in a prime spot. We don't recommend drafting Thorson in most leagues, including rookie-only drafts, but he could be someone to add off the waiver wire during the season should Wentz go down yet again.
