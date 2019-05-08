2019 Outlook: Cody Latimer

2019 fantasy player outlook for Cody Latimer, WR, NYG

Cody Latimer will compete to be the No. 3 receiver for the Giants this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in most formats even if he wins that job. The top two receivers for the Giants will be Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard, but they also have Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley catching passes as well. Latimer will compete with Corey Coleman, Bennie Fowler and rookie Darius Slayton for targets, and we'll see if Latimer can build off his final game in 2018. With Odell Beckham out, Latimer had 17 PPR points in Week 17 against Dallas. Still, it's doubtful he'll make much of a Fantasy impact barring an injury, and he's not worth drafting in most leagues.

Our Latest Stories