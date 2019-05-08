2019 Outlook: Cole Beasley

2019 fantasy player outlook for Cole Beasley, WR, BUF

Cole Beasley signed with Buffalo this offseason, and he's expected to be the slot receiver for the Bills. Buffalo has a revamped receiving corps this year with John Brown and Tyler Kroft joining Beasley, and we'll also see how the Bills use their young receivers in Robert Foster and Zay Jones. Beasley's role should be defined, and he should become a reliable weapon for second-year quarterback Josh Allen. In 2018, Beasley scored double digits in PPR points in six games for the Cowboys, and he has at least 65 catches and 670 yards in two of the past three seasons. He's worth a late-round pick in deeper leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR.

