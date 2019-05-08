2019 Outlook: Colt Mccoy
2019 fantasy player outlook for Colt Mccoy, QB, WAS
Colt McCoy is expected to compete with Case Keenum and rookie Dwayne Haskins to be the starting quarterback for Washington this season with Alex Smith (leg) out. McCoy, however, is also dealing with a right leg injury of his own, although he should be ready for training camp. Even if McCoy does start in Washington, he has minimal Fantasy value, and we expect Haskins to get plenty of playing time this year. Keep an eye on McCoy's recovery and his role in training camp, but he's not worth drafting in most leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...