2019 Outlook: Colt Mccoy

2019 fantasy player outlook for Colt Mccoy, QB, WAS

Colt McCoy is expected to compete with Case Keenum and rookie Dwayne Haskins to be the starting quarterback for Washington this season with Alex Smith (leg) out. McCoy, however, is also dealing with a right leg injury of his own, although he should be ready for training camp. Even if McCoy does start in Washington, he has minimal Fantasy value, and we expect Haskins to get plenty of playing time this year. Keep an eye on McCoy's recovery and his role in training camp, but he's not worth drafting in most leagues.

