2019 Outlook: Colts
2019 fantasy player outlook for Colts, DST, IND
Only die-hard Colts fans could name defenders on this team, but the no-name defense put together by coordinator Matt Eberflus allowed just 21.5 points per game in 2018. That's about all that stood out - the unit didn't have any defensive touchdowns and regulated for 38 sacks with 15 interceptions. Expect them to build around linebacker Darius Leonard (there's a name!) and aim for a better pass rush in 2019. They have a pretty tough schedule - the Chiefs, Chargers, Steelers and Saints are on it, and all on the road (plus two dates with the Texans and the Falcons and Panthers at home). So unless the Colts make some huge moves to boost their defensive firepower, expect them to be a good bye-week replacement and not a start-able DST week after week.
