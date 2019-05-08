2019 Outlook: Cooper Kupp
2019 fantasy player outlook for Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
The Case For: Kupp has phenomenal rapport with Jared Goff. After a surprisingly productive rookie year, he was on his way to a breakout season in 2018 before injuries derailed him. When he's healthy, he's Goff's favorite target in the red zone and benefits greatly from the attention paid to Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks. If he plays a full season in 2019, he'll be a threat to top 1,000 yards and score double-digit touchdowns. ... The Case Against: He's still rehabbing from his ACL injury, and the plan calls for him to be eased into training camp. While there's hope he'll be 100% for the start of the season, it's still a bit of an unknown. With Cooks, Woods and Todd Gurley on the roster, there's already a target squeeze, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him get off to a slow start.
