2019 Outlook: Cooper Rush
2019 fantasy player outlook for Cooper Rush, QB, DAL
Cooper Rush is expected to be the No. 2 quarterback in Dallas behind Dak Prescott, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. Rush did not play in 2018, and he would need Prescott to get hurt to become Fantasy relevant. Ignore Rush in all leagues on Draft Day.
