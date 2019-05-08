2019 Outlook: Cordarrelle Patterson

2019 fantasy player outlook for Cordarrelle Patterson, WR, CHI

Cordarrelle Patterson will play in Chicago this season after signing a two-year, $10 million contract as a free agent. With the Bears, Patterson will be a reserve receiver and play on special teams. It will be hard for him to make an impact at receiver since the Bears have Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Anthony Miller and Riley Ridley on the roster, but Bears coach Matt Nagy could get creative with Patterson's touches. Still, he's not worth drafting in most leagues this season.

