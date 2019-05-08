2019 Outlook: Corey Clement

2019 fantasy player outlook for Corey Clement, RB, PHI

Corey Clement will open the season as a reserve running back for the Eagles, and he has limited Fantasy value coming into the year. Philadelphia added Jordan Howard this offseason via trade, and the Eagles spent a second-round pick on rookie Miles Sanders. Along with Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams on the roster, it could be tough for Clement to get consistent touches this year. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but Clement is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR.

