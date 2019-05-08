2019 Outlook: Corey Coleman

2019 fantasy player outlook for Corey Coleman, WR, NYG

Corey Coleman will compete to be the No. 3 receiver for the Giants this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in most formats even if he wins that job. The top two receivers for the Giants will be Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard, but they also have Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley catching passes as well. Coleman will compete with Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler and rookie Darius Slayton for targets, and Coleman likely has the most upside of that group. Still, it's doubtful he'll make much of a Fantasy impact barring an injury, and he's not worth drafting in most leagues.

