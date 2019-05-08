2019 Outlook: Corey Davis
2019 fantasy player outlook for Corey Davis, WR, TEN
The Case For: Davis improved in his sophomore year and is primed for a third-year breakout. He has excellent pedigree as a former top-five pick and showed flashes in 2018 of just how high his upside can be. Three times he scored at least 19 PPR Fantasy points. If Davis and Marcus Mariota both stay healthy in 2019, we'll finally see the receiver's potential pay off in Fantasy Football. ... The Case Against: The Titans are going to lean heavily on the run game, which severely limits the upside for any of their pass-catchers. Davis will also have to contend with the return of Delanie Walker and the arrival of Adam Humphries and A.J. Brown. Davis is a fine third receiver or a best-ball play due to his weekly upside, but most weeks there won't be enough volume for him to be a reliable starter. Besides, why would we think both Davis and Marcus Mariota are going to stay healthy?
