2019 Outlook: Courtland Sutton

2019 fantasy player outlook for Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN

The Case For: Sutton is the best outside receiver the Broncos have. Daesean Hamilton is good in the slot, as is Emmanuel Sanders, though Sanders is recovering from an Achilles tear. If Sutton develops as a route runner he could lead this team in targets and be the best red zone option.. ... The Case Against: After Sanders went down in 2018 Sutton was a disappointment and outplayed by Hamilton. He really only looked comfortable going down field and his new quarterback has been risk averse in the later years of his career.

