2019 Outlook: Cowboys

2019 fantasy player outlook for Cowboys, DST, DAL

The Cowboys DST should be considered a sleeper unit this season based on the personnel Dallas has on defense. With guys like DeMarcus Lawrence, Robert Quinn, Leighton Vander Esch, Sean Lee, Jaylon Smith and Byron Jones, this defense has playmakers all over the field. And the team upgraded in the NFL Draft with rookies Trysten Hill, Michael Jackson and Joe Jackson. The Dallas defense had 39 sacks, 11 fumble recoveries, nine interceptions and one DST touchdown last year, but those stats should improve in 2019. Plan on drafting the Cowboys DST with a late-round pick in all leagues this year.

