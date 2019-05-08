2019 Outlook: Cullen Gillaspia

2019 fantasy player outlook for Cullen Gillaspia, RB, HOU

Cullen Gillaspia will compete for a fullback job and a special-teams role in Texans camp this summer. A seventh-round pick, Gillaspia used to play linebacker but moved to offense and helped pop open holes for Trayveon Williams last year. While it's a nice story that the Texans promised him they'd draft him, the odds of Fantasy managers making him a priority are at stone-cold zero. No one's drafting fullbacks in Fantasy.

