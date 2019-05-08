2019 Outlook: Curtis Samuel
2019 fantasy player outlook for Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR
Curtis Samuel is a fun, versatile part of the Panthers offense, but fears about his touches staying limited keep him from being a legitimate Fantasy option. He had the quietest seven-score season ever in 2018, doing his work on just 47 touches and 578 total yards. He contributed just three games with 10-plus points in non-PPR (15 in PPR) and had four games with at least five touches. He even had a number of late-season games where he played a lot and was targeted heavily but couldn't come up with a high catch rate or many big numbers. Despite the results, it's fun to think about what his numbers would be if he had more targets and carries over the course of the season. Perhaps we'll see it with Devin Funchess no longer on the team. Keep it safe and take Samuel late in drafts this summer, minimizing any risk.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...