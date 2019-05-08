2019 Outlook: Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel is a fun, versatile part of the Panthers offense, but fears about his touches staying limited keep him from being a legitimate Fantasy option. He had the quietest seven-score season ever in 2018, doing his work on just 47 touches and 578 total yards. He contributed just three games with 10-plus points in non-PPR (15 in PPR) and had four games with at least five touches. He even had a number of late-season games where he played a lot and was targeted heavily but couldn't come up with a high catch rate or many big numbers. Despite the results, it's fun to think about what his numbers would be if he had more targets and carries over the course of the season. Perhaps we'll see it with Devin Funchess no longer on the team. Keep it safe and take Samuel late in drafts this summer, minimizing any risk.