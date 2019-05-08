2019 Outlook: D.J. Chark

2019 fantasy player outlook for D.J. Chark, WR, JAC

Second-year speedster D.J. Chark must make the jump from struggling rookie to playmaker in order to keep his Fantasy prospects strong. A change in offensive scheme and quarterback should help him have a chance to put up more meaningful numbers, but he'll have to stay healthy and see an uptick in targets to truly contribute. Until that happens, he's only worth holding on to in long-term Fantasy formats. Teammates Dede Westbrook and Marqise Lee are considered safer Fantasy options.

Our Latest Stories