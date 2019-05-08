2019 Outlook: D.J. Chark
2019 fantasy player outlook for D.J. Chark, WR, JAC
Second-year speedster D.J. Chark must make the jump from struggling rookie to playmaker in order to keep his Fantasy prospects strong. A change in offensive scheme and quarterback should help him have a chance to put up more meaningful numbers, but he'll have to stay healthy and see an uptick in targets to truly contribute. Until that happens, he's only worth holding on to in long-term Fantasy formats. Teammates Dede Westbrook and Marqise Lee are considered safer Fantasy options.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...